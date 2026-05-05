Rupee Falls 2 Paise To Close At Fresh Record Low Of 95.25 Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.30 against the US dollar, then lost ground and touched an all-time low of 95.44 in intra-day trade. The rupee finally settled for the day at a fresh record low of 95.25 (provisional), registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close