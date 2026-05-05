KPMG Rolls Out AI Usage Tracking for Employees—Here’s How It Works

KPMG sets 75% AI usage target, introduces dashboard to track employees.
Tool measures usage, benchmarks peers, aims to enhance productivity and efficiency.
Employees raise concerns over inaccurate tracking and inflated usage metrics risks.
KPMG has introduced an internal dashboard to track how often employees use artificial intelligence tools, setting a 75% usage target for many staff as it accelerates adoption across its US advisory business, reported Business Insider.
According to reports, the system enables employees to monitor their own AI usage, benchmark it against peers and measure progress against internal targets. The move comes as the firm pushes for more consistent and advanced use of AI tools across a workforce of roughly 10,000 in the division.
The dashboard, launched late last year, is part of a broader effort to embed AI into day-to-day workflows and demonstrate measurable returns from the technology.
How the Dashboard Works
According to Moneycontrol, the dashboard monitors the use of AI tools by employees in the course of their work and compares that use to preset targets. It also provides employees with insight into how their usage stacks up against colleagues across their teams.
The company believes that making these metrics visible will encourage employees to use AI tools more often and in more sophisticated ways.
KPMG Pushes Advanced AI Usage
The company is focusing on improving the quality of AI usage rather than simply increasing participation. Citing KPMG, Moneycontrol reported that employees who use AI regularly tend to produce better work, experience lower stress levels and spend more time on strategic tasks.
The firm has adopted a number of AI platforms in its workflow, including internal tools and solutions such as Microsoft 365 Copilot. In addition to the dashboard, KPMG is also offering training programmes and incentives to encourage more mindful use of AI.
Some employees have raised concerns that KPMG’s AI dashboard may misrepresent usage, as simple prompts can inflate metrics and certain workflows remain untracked.
Others Join the Trend
KPMG is not alone in tracking AI usage among employees. Companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Amazon and The Walt Disney Company are also joining the trend with similar systems to measure how AI affects productivity and work patterns.
KPMG has also partnered with academic institutions like University of Texas at Austin to study how employees can derive more value from AI. Early findings suggest that success depends less on technical expertise and more on how effectively users interact with AI as a collaborative tool.