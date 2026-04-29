Eternal Shares Jump Nearly 5% after Q4 Profit, Brokerages See More Upside Ahead

Segment Breakdown

Blinkit remained the standout performer. The quick-commerce platform reported net order value (NOV) growth of 8.2% QoQ to ₹14,390 crore, with monthly transacting users rising 15.3% to 27.2 million. Order volumes climbed 12.6% to approximately 274 million. Adjusted EBITDA turned meaningfully profitable at ₹37 crore, compared to just ₹4 crore in Q3FY26, even as the company added 216 dark stores during the quarter, taking its total count to 2,243. Management has maintained its target of 3,000 dark stores by March 2027, and guided for over 60% NOV CAGR over the next three years.