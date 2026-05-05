Brokerages Flag Ambuja Q4 Miss; Trim Targets Despite Profit Growth

Brokerages turned cautious on Ambuja Cements after its Q4FY26 performance, citing a sharp miss on operating profitability despite headline profit growth. Elara Capital said EBITDA fell well below expectations due to inefficiencies in acquired assets and elevated costs, partly impacted by geopolitical factors. It retained an “accumulate” rating but slashed its target price to ₹494 and cut EBITDA estimates for FY27 and FY28.