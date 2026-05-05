Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday began a three-day business trip to Gujarat, during which he would attend several meetings with industry leaders in a bid to attract investments to the state.
Majhi was accompanied by Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior government officials.
The tour will focus on textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, metals & downstream industries, and pharmaceuticals, an official statement issued by the industries department said.
Asserting that Odisha is fast emerging as a preferred investment destination with strong infrastructure and a skilled workforce, Majhi said his Gujarat outreach will open new opportunities for the state's people, while creating jobs across key sectors.
“We see this 3-day visit as a milestone to attract investments and invite industry partners to be part of Odisha’s growth journey towards a Samruddha Odisha by 2036,” the chief minister said.
The Gujarat programme is being held after "successful roadshows" in Hyderabad and Kolkata, officials said.
The CM will visit several Gujarat cities from May 5 to 7, and try to build a strong industrial bridge between East and West India, they said.
The visit aims to deepen business linkages with Gujarat’s manufacturing strength while opening new opportunities in Odisha’s rapidly expanding sectors.
The outreach will also strengthen engagement with the Odia diaspora in Gujarat.
A flagship investors’ roadshow will be held in Ahmadabad on May 5, followed by roundtable discussions with top business leaders and one-on-one meetings with leading industry players, enabling focused and result-oriented engagements, the statement said.
Key outcomes are expected to include the signing of MoUs and exchange of Investment Intention Forms (IIFs), reflecting growing investor confidence in Odisha.
Discussions will be centred on high-potential sectors including chemicals and petrochemicals, metal and downstream industries, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and textiles and apparel.
As part of its port-led development vision, the delegation will visit Mundra Port on May 6 to explore opportunities in logistics and port-based industries.
An investor interaction in Vadodara on May 7 will further expand industry engagement with capital goods manufacturers. The delegation will also visit Kevadia as part of the programme.