CaratLane Eyes Retail Expansion with 40 New Stores in FY27

"We have almost 50 stores right now, and we expect to add around 40 stores next year (2026-27); however, we won't be in a hurry to open them. In the first quarter, we will probably focus on exploring stores and in the second quarter, we will start the expansion for FY27. Around 10 per cent of these new stores will be owned by the company," CaratLane Managing Director Saumen Bhaumik told PTI.