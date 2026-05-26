TGI Fridays® Launches Delhi NCR Flagship At Connaught Place

“Over the last year, our focus has been on strategically reviving and repositioning TGI Fridays in India by aligning the brand closer to its global identity while adapting it to the preferences of today’s consumers. From flagship destinations and refreshed restaurant formats to stronger operational partnerships and experience-led dining, every step has been driven by a long-term vision for sustainable growth and brand relevance in the Indian market,” said Prashant Mukherjee, Director, Bistro Hospitality and Universal Success Enterprises Ltd.