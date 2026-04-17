Delhi HC Rejects Flipkart’s ‘MarQ’ Trademark Claim — Here’s Why

Delhi High Court dismisses Flipkart’s appeal claiming exclusive rights over ‘MarQ’ trademark.
Dispute with Marc Enterprises dates back to 2018 over trademark similarity claims.
Court allows limited time to clear remaining MarQ-branded inventory.
In a trademark dispute with Delhi-based Marc Enterprises, the Delhi high court has dismissed e-commerce company Flipkart's appeal claiming exclusive rights over ‘MarQ’, its private label for electronic appliances that it launched in 2017, reported Mint.
Justice Tejas Karia said that the appeal was not successful. The decision was made on April 10, and the written order came out later.
During the hearing, Flipkart's lawyer told the court that some 'MarQ' brand products are still available and asked for four weeks to sell them all. Amit Amitabh Suman, who works for Marc Enterprises, agreed to the timeline.
The order says that Flipkart must follow it by May 15, 2026.
How the Dispute Began
The dispute began in 2018, when Delhi-based electric appliances maker Marc Enterprises approached a Delhi trial court seeking an injunction against Flipkart’s use of the 'MarQ' trademark. The Delhi Patiala House court prohibited Flipkart from selling any products under its private label MarQ after which the company moved to the Delhi High Court, according to Inc42.
Marc Enterprises had earlier alleged that Flipkart was selling similar goods under the brand name 'MarQ', which is similar to Marc Enterprises and filed a case of trademark violation against the company.
Justice Najmi Waziri gave Flipkart permission to sell its last 'MarQ'-branded items until January 30, 2018 and to advertise the items for its Republic Day sale, as long as it kept records of those sales.
Flipkart said that 'MarQ' looks and is built differently than 'MARC'. Marc Enterprises said that it had registered rights to the 'MARC' trademark in several classes, but Flipkart's 'MarQ' was not registered at the time.
Flipkart started 'MarQ' in 2017 as a private label that included TVs, air conditioners and washing machines. This made it a global electronics brand. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the company's then-CEO, said the goal was to provide "cutting-edge technology and high-quality products at very low prices."
Marc Enterprises, which has been around since 1981, sells electrical appliances such as microwave ovens, refrigerators, washing machines, and LED TV sets, among other items. An exclusive line of air conditioners and smart televisions were also included under this label in 2018.
Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, the e-commerce company has already held informal talks with investors and bankers to gauge appetite for a listing in Mumbai. In addition, an IPO could take place later this year or early 2027.