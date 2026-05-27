Revenue Growth Stays Firm, Profitability Weakens: Inside India Inc's Q4 Story

Corporate India Q4FY26 saw strong demand but rising costs squeezed margins.
Weaker rupee and Iran-Israel disruptions increased pressure on corporate earnings.
India Inc capex touched ₹10.5 trillion while buybacks crossed ₹25,000 crore.
Corporate India's March quarter performance offered a mixed picture, revealing an economy where demand continues to hold up but profitability is increasingly facing pressure. While revenue growth remained strong across several sectors, rising input costs, a weakening rupee and geopolitical disruptions linked to the Iran–Israel conflict weighed on margins and created fresh concerns around earnings quality.
The broader trend emerging from Q4FY26 suggests that Indian companies are still managing to grow sales volumes and maintain demand momentum. However, the ability to convert those gains into profits has become more challenging. For many sectors, topline growth remained healthy, but the benefit was diluted by rising commodity prices, cost inflation and operational pressures.
"Looking at the Q4 numbers shows a pattern that's hard to miss. Revenues are fine, most companies are selling more, and demand hasn't fallen off the way some people feared. However, it's the profitability that's challenging. Costs are eating into margins, and a good chunk of that topline just isn't reaching the bottom," said Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Markets Strategy at The Wealth Company.
The impact of the Iran–Israel conflict, which intensified in late February, has begun feeding into corporate costs through multiple channels. Elevated energy prices, logistics disruptions and rupee depreciation have added pressure on input costs. Analysts say if crude prices remain elevated and currency weakness persists, earnings stress could become more visible in upcoming quarters.
Demand Holds, Margins Shrink
The earnings season showed a clear distinction between sectors benefiting from domestic demand and those struggling with cost pressures. Automobile companies largely delivered strong revenue performances. Maruti Suzuki crossed quarterly sales of 6.7 lakh vehicles for the first time, helping revenue touch ₹52,463 crore. Mahindra & Mahindra also delivered record quarterly revenue of ₹54,982 crore supported by strong growth across automotive and farm segments.
However, the strong sales performance did not fully translate into profitability. Maruti's net profit declined despite record revenue, affected by higher costs and mark-to-market losses. M&M also witnessed margin pressure within its tractor business. The broader trend suggested that while volume growth remained healthy, rising costs prevented earnings from fully benefiting.
Banking remained another relatively resilient segment. Credit growth remained in double digits while asset quality improved sharply. State Bank of India reported gross NPAs at multi-year lows of around 1.5%, compared with nearly 5% five years ago. However, banks also faced challenges, with net interest margins remaining under pressure amid liquidity tightness.
Banking remained another relatively resilient segment. Credit growth remained in double digits while asset quality improved sharply. State Bank of India reported gross NPAs at multi-year lows of around 1.5%, compared with nearly 5% five years ago.
Consumer companies delivered a similarly mixed performance. HUL's volume growth rebounded to 6%, while Nestle and Marico benefited from stronger demand and improving volumes. Yet margins across the sector faced pressure due to elevated crude-linked costs and taxation impacts. ITC's standalone operating margin, for instance, dropped to 50% from 61% a year earlier.
The oil and gas sector also reflected contrasting trends. Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation and HPCL benefited from inventory gains and stronger profitability. Yet Reliance Industries' oil-to-chemicals business saw margins slip to nine-quarter lows.
The pharmaceutical sector delivered healthy domestic growth supported by pricing and volumes, although global businesses faced challenges. US generics and contract manufacturing remained under pressure, affecting profitability for major companies.
Pulak Kumar Singh, Chief Business Officer at Jainam, said the quarter highlighted a transition away from cost-led earnings support toward demand-led growth.
"India Inc's Q4 FY26 earnings season reflects a corporate environment that remains fundamentally resilient, although growth is becoming increasingly selective across sectors," Singh said.
According to Singh, aggregate revenue growth remained in the range of 8-10%, indicating domestic economic activity continues to remain healthy despite global uncertainty. Financial services, manufacturing, telecom and infrastructure-linked sectors continue to show strong momentum backed by government spending and private investment.
Capex Push Continues
Despite near-term earnings pressure, another important trend emerging from Q4 commentary is corporate India's willingness to continue investing aggressively. According to ICICI Securities, listed companies reported aggregate capex of nearly ₹10.5 trillion in FY26, up around 15% year-on-year.
The brokerage believes geopolitical volatility is reshaping investment priorities rather than discouraging spending. Corporate commentary increasingly suggests investments are shifting toward strategic sectors including defence manufacturing, energy security, metals, chemicals and power.
ICICI Securities noted that geopolitical flare-ups and supply-chain disruptions are accelerating investments in areas linked to national resilience and long-term growth themes. This suggests India Inc is prioritising capacity creation and preparing for future opportunities rather than adopting a defensive stance.
Even Chinchalkar believes the real story may emerge in coming quarters rather than the March quarter itself. "FMCG finally has rural trends looking up again, which is nice to see after how long it dragged. Renewables had a strong run, banks were okay while IT had its fair share of problems as investors scaled out given fears of how far back our tech companies are in the global AI race," he said.
"Honestly, the thing I'd watch is next quarter, not this one. If crude stays sticky and the rupee slips, that's when margins actually take the hit."
Buyback Boom Signals Confidence Or Caution?
Alongside earnings and investment plans, another emerging trend this year has been the sharp rise in corporate share buybacks. As of May 2026, nearly 22 companies announced buybacks worth more than ₹25,000 crore, marking the highest level in three years.
Wipro alone announced a ₹15,000 crore buyback, while Bajaj Auto, Zydus Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma also joined the list. The revival comes after two years of relatively subdued activity and reflects stronger corporate balance sheets and healthier cash generation.
However, experts believe the trend also raises deeper questions. "Speaking buybacks, ₹25,000 crore-plus announced already, most we've seen since 2023. Cash is piling up, nobody's rushing to build anything new, so it's going back to shareholders instead. On the one hand it reads like confidence. But, also reads a bit like 'what else do we do with it.' That is a problem," Chinchalkar said.
Singh sees buybacks differently. He believes they indicate management confidence and disciplined capital allocation rather than weakness.
"Another important trend is the sharp rise in corporate share buybacks, which have crossed ₹25,000 crore in 2026 so far — the highest level seen in the last three years," Singh said.
According to him, stronger domestic demand, manufacturing expansion, infrastructure investments and formalisation continue to place India Inc in a stronger position than many global peers.