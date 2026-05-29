Asian Paints Posts 69% Rise in Q4 Profit; Declares ₹23 Final Dividend

Asian Paints reported a 69.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,172.1 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by higher sales and improved margins.
Revenue from operations rose 11% YoY to ₹9,228.46 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹8,349.59 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter rose over 11% YoY to ₹9,418 crore, while total expenses increased nearly 8% to ₹7,829.17 crore.
For the full financial year FY26, Asian Paints reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,325.35 crore, an 18% increase from ₹3,667.23 crore in FY25.
Dividend Announcement
The paintmaker also announced a final dividend of ₹23 per share, with a face value of ₹1 each, for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at its upcoming Annual General Meeting. This takes the total dividend payout for FY26 to ₹27.50 per share. The company has fixed June 23 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, with the dividend to be paid on or after July 13 if approved.
Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said the quarter saw double-digit volume and value growth alongside margin expansion. "The domestic decorative business delivered 12.4% growth in volume and 10.2% growth in value terms. The industrial business delivered strong double-digit growth, driven by the automotive, general industrial, and protective coatings segments, taking overall domestic coatings value growth to 11%," he said.
Syngle added that the international portfolio delivered resilient growth with improved profitability, while the home decor business continued to gain traction through its Beautiful Homes store network. “The external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand. However, supported by strong fundamentals and execution discipline, we remain resilient to navigate this volatility and sustain our performance,” he further said.
Asian Paints shares rose nearly 2% to ₹2,724 apiece following the results announcement, however they shares closed 0.01% lower at ₹2672.10 on the BSE.