Asian Paints Posts 69% Rise in Q4 Profit; Declares ₹23 Final Dividend

Dividend Announcement

The paintmaker also announced a final dividend of ₹23 per share, with a face value of ₹1 each, for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at its upcoming Annual General Meeting. This takes the total dividend payout for FY26 to ₹27.50 per share. The company has fixed June 23 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, with the dividend to be paid on or after July 13 if approved.