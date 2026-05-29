The BSE Sensex plunged 1,092.06 points or 1.44% to close at 74,775.74, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 359.40 points or 1.5% to settle at 23,547.75. The selloff was particularly severe considering both indices had started the day in positive territory. During the session, the Sensex swung nearly 1,450 points from its intraday high, while the Nifty briefly crossed 24,000 before ending close to the 23,550 mark.