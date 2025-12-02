'AI Tax' to Further Squeeze India’s Price-Sensitive Smartphone Buyers

According to Omdia's quarterly smartphone shipment data for India, the market has seen volatile growth in the past seven quarters. After recovering in the final quarter of 2023, the market sharply slowed down in Q2 (Apr-Jun) 2024. It later went on to a sharper decline of 8% year -on-year in Q1 this year before recovering in Q2 by 7%. In Q3, 2025 the market saw modest 2% shipment growth. But it is expected to slow further in the coming quarters.