Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asks TSMC for More Wafers as AI Demand Soars

Jensen Huang asks TSMC for additional wafers as AI demand grows monthly
Nvidia praises TSMC; memory suppliers SK Hynix, Samsung, Micron ramp capacity
TSMC confirms discussions and warns wafer capacity remains tight amid demand
Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said on Saturday he has asked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for additional chip supplies as demand for AI hardware “growing month by month” continues to outstrip capacity.
Speaking at TSMC’s annual sports day in Hsinchu, Huang thanked the Taiwanese foundry for its role in Nvidia’s rise, “No TSMC, no Nvidia,” he said. He told reporters the business is “very strong, and it’s growing month by month, stronger and stronger.” TSMC chief C.C. Wei confirmed the companies discussed extra wafer needs when they met, and told employees he expects record sales to continue.
Memory Suppliers Scaling Up
Huang noted that Nvidia’s AI-memory partners, SK Hynix, Samsung and Micron, have ramped “tremendous capacity” to support demand. Still, industry executives including TSMC have repeatedly warned that wafer capacity remains tight, leaving hyperscalers and chipmakers scrambling for supply as they scale AI deployments.
The visit comes amid a volatile week for megacap tech stocks, with investor nerves stirred by funding questions at OpenAI and high-profile bearish bets on Nvidia. Rivals such as Qualcomm are stepping up efforts to challenge Nvidia in AI accelerators, intensifying pressure on TSMC’s constrained production pipeline.
TSMC’s Capacity
Eyes will be on whether TSMC can squeeze out extra wafer capacity without disrupting other customers, how long semiconductor suppliers can keep pace on memory and modules, and whether Nvidia’s push for more supply eases, or deepens, the industry’s short-term crunch.
