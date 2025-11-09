Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asks TSMC for More Wafers as AI Demand Soars

Supply Request Follows Tight Capacity

Speaking to reporters at TSMC’s annual sports-day event in Hsinchu, Huang described AI business as “very strong” and “growing month by month,” and confirmed he had pressed TSMC for more wafers during meetings with the foundry’s management. TSMC Chief Executive C.C. Wei said the two had discussed wafer allocations and told staff the company expects record sales to persist. Huang praised TSMC’s role in Nvidia’s rise, saying in effect “no TSMC, no Nvidia.”