Adani Lawyers Push for Full Dismissal of US Criminal Proceedings

How the Case Unfolded

The case emerged from a wider US investigation into renewable energy projects linked to Adani Group. In 2024, the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused the Adanis of paying bribes to Indian officials to secure high-profile renewable energy contracts and of misleading US investors about anti-bribery practices while raising $750 million, including around $175 million from US investors, through a bond offering. The Adani Group called the allegations "baseless."