Adani Targets 10 GW Nuclear Capacity by 2035, Plans Major Clean Energy Push

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced a 10 GW nuclear power capacity target by 2035 at the group's AGM.
Adani framed the nuclear push within the group's broader twin-engine vision of infrastructure and intelligence
Alongside a ₹2 lakh crore power capex programme targeting 45 GW capacity and a 3 GW data centre platform by 2030.
On the organisational front, Adani committed to placing "worker dignity at the heart of our transformation" across a four-lakh-strong workforce.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, on Wednesday, announced a target of 10 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2035, describing the group’s entry into atomic energy as a step towards meeting India’s long-term clean energy demand.
Addressing shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting, Adani said the nuclear venture, Adani Atomic Energy Ltd (AAEL), had already identified land for its first projects.
“Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India’s long-term energy future,” he said.
The Strategic Logic
Adani framed the nuclear push as part of the group’s twin-engine vision of infrastructure and intelligence, arguing that reliable, round-the-clock clean power forms the foundation for both.
“Infrastructure gives a nation muscle. Intelligence gives a nation mastery. And today, the two are inseparable,” he told shareholders.
Last year, India allowed both domestic and foreign private companies to enter its nuclear power sector, aiming to add 10 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2035.
Adani would likely become the third-largest operator of nuclear plants, after the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), according to Reuters.
The Broader Energy Build-Out
Alongside its capital ambitions, Adani outlined three foundational steps to build the organisation that will execute the group’s vision over the next decade: structural simplification, deeper contractor partnerships, and a commitment to worker dignity.
“We are placing worker dignity at the heart of our transformation,” he said, noting that nearly 85% of the group’s combined workforce of four lakh people work on the ground at project sites.
“We are committed to ensuring that every worker is treated with dignity, clean living conditions, hygienic food, access to medical support, safe working environments and fair wages paid on time.”
He added that this commitment extends beyond the group’s business boundaries.
Closing his address, Adani drew a direct line between infrastructure and human dignity.
“When I look at our journey, I see one integrated purpose: to build infrastructure that powers India and to build institutions that ensure human dignity at every level of society,” he said.