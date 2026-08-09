Hyundai Motor India expects exports volume to recover from Q2: MD & CEO Tarun Garg

However, he added, "The underlying fundamentals of our export business remain strong. We continue to maintain a healthy order backlog across key markets, and customer demand remains robust." Garg further said, "Supported by healthy backorders, continued portfolio expansion, and our resilient operations, we expect strong recovery in export volumes from Q2 onwards and remain confident in delivering our stated full-year (overall) growth guidance of 8 per cent to 10 per cent." Elaborating on the reasons for the company's bullish outlook on exports, he said, "The new Venue continues to receive an encouraging response in export markets as well. We have also started shipments for Verna PE and Exter PE, including the left-hand-drive (LHD) version of Exter. These models should further strengthen our product offerings and competitiveness in export markets." The new Venue, already present in 29 markets, has "started giving orders, and we are planning for 35 total markets in the near future", he noted.