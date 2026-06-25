Will Tata Sons Have to Go Public? RBI's New NBFC Rule Reignites Debate

The RBI has tightened the definition of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), setting a clear asset-size threshold of ₹1 lakh crore for inclusion in the category. The move appears to narrow the window for Tata Sons, the unlisted holding company of the Tata Group, to avoid a mandatory public listing, according to media reports.
Under the revised framework, any NBFC with assets exceeding ₹1 lakh crore as per its latest audited balance sheet will qualify as an upper-layer NBFC, a classification that carries enhanced regulatory requirements, including a compulsory listing of shares. The RBI said entities falling in this category will be "specifically identified annually" by the regulator, a condition first introduced under the scale-based regulations of 2022. The new norms will come into effect from the date the RBI publishes a fresh list of upper-layer NBFCs.
Previously, inclusion in the upper layer depended on whether a company ranked among the top 10 NBFCs by asset size. The central bank said the shift to a fixed asset-size criterion was intended to make the framework more transparent and that asset size is "a reasonably good proxy for systemic significance."
The RBI rejected feedback from industry that sought to raise the threshold to ₹2.5 lakh crore and to factor in additional parameters such as profitability, asset quality, leverage and interconnectedness, the reports added. The regulator said the ₹1 lakh crore threshold was determined based on the current profile of the NBFC sector and an analysis of existing upper-layer entities. It added that a single, objective criterion was preferable to a multi-parameter scoring approach.
One carve-out was extended to government-owned NBFCs that are fully owned and controlled by the state, which will not be required to list, given their developmental mandate.
The Tata Sons Question
The revised threshold places Tata Sons squarely within the upper-layer category. The company's standalone asset size stands at around ₹1.9 lakh crore, according to an analysis by ETIG. The Tata Group has a consolidated market capitalisation of over $300 billion.
Tata Sons had been directed to list by an original deadline of September 2025. In January 2025, when the RBI last published its list of upper-layer NBFCs required to list, it noted that Tata Sons' application to surrender its NBFC licence was under consideration. The regulator has not publicly commented on the matter since.
The question of a listing has divided opinion within the Tata Trusts, the majority owner of Tata Sons. The Trusts had passed a resolution stating that Tata Sons should remain unlisted, according to earlier media reports. However, two of its vice chairmen, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have separately said in public statements that a listing would be a positive outcome. Their remarks have been a source of discord among trustees, including Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who has opposed a listing, as per the reports.
The listing question also has governance implications. Under the current structure, key decisions at Tata Sons require an affirmative vote from the nominee directors of Tata Trusts. In a publicly listed company, all board members carry an equal vote, which would dilute the Trusts' effective control over the conglomerate.
Group officials close to the development told Economic Times that the regulatory changes appear to keep open the possibility of a future Tata Sons listing, though they added that the implications would need to be studied carefully.