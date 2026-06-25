Will Tata Sons Have to Go Public? RBI's New NBFC Rule Reignites Debate

The question of a listing has divided opinion within the Tata Trusts, the majority owner of Tata Sons. The Trusts had passed a resolution stating that Tata Sons should remain unlisted, according to earlier media reports. However, two of its vice chairmen, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have separately said in public statements that a listing would be a positive outcome. Their remarks have been a source of discord among trustees, including Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who has opposed a listing, as per the reports.