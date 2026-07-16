'Unaware Of Anything Promised Or Received': Adani Denies Deal Behind DOJ's Dismissal Of Criminal Indictment

According to the affidavit, Adani's legal counsel, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, had met officials from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), submitting a white paper, expert reports and other materials. The counsel had indicated that the proposed investment could potentially form part of a resolution if US authorities chose to consider it. Adani said the Justice Department later informed his lawyers that the investment plan would not be taken into account in the decision on dismissal.