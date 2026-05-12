India's Renewable Revolution: From Peripheral to Central

Moreover, the pace is accelerating. In the last two years, India has registered back-to-back highest-ever capacity additions in renewable energy. The country achieved over 6 GW of new wind energy capacity addition in FY 2025–26, with 6.05 GW installed during the year. This is the highest-ever annual wind capacity addition recorded by the country. At the same time, India achieved a total non-fossil capacity addition of 55.3 GW during FY 2025–26, the highest increase in any year. As a result, India today possesses the world’s third largest renewable energy capacity, with installed solar capacity expanding from just 2.8 GW a decade ago to more than 150 GW.