SC Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Kapur Estate War, Says ‘Mahabharat Will Look Small’

In her suit, Rani Kapur claims she is the sole beneficiary of the estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, founder of the Sona Group, and alleges that a systematic fraud was orchestrated to transfer her assets into the trust structure. She further alleges that Priya Sachdev Kapur — Sunjay Kapur's third wife — and others acted in collusion with her son to move family assets through what she describes as "a complex web of illegal transactions."