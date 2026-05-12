SC Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Kapur Estate War, Says ‘Mahabharat Will Look Small’

Supreme Court of India compares ₹30,000 crore Kapur dispute to Mahabharata
Estate battle centres on alleged fraud involving RK Family Trust documents
Rani Kapur seeks halt on corporate decisions during mediation
While hearing the ₹30,000 crore Kapur family estate battle, the Supreme Court today drew a parallel to the Mahabharata, as per media reports. Justice J B Pardiwala said that the epic war would look small compared to the Kapur family legal battle.
“We have entered into an arena where Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it," he remarked orally.
The fresh application was filed on behalf of Rani Kapur, mother of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, and came just days after the Supreme Court had appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as mediator on May 7 to help navigate the increasingly tangled dispute.
The urgency of the new filing comes from allegations that significant corporate decisions linked to the contested RK Family Trust were being taken despite the matter having been formally referred to mediation. Rani Kapur is seeking to block those moves while the mediation process remains active. Senior Advocates Navin Pahwa and Vaibhav Gaggar, along with advocate-on-record Smriti Churiwal, appeared on her behalf.
What the Dispute Is About
The battle is centred around the RK Family Trust, which Rani Kapur alleges was created through "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents — without her knowledge and without any copy of the trust documents ever being provided to her during Sunjay Kapur's lifetime.
In her suit, Rani Kapur claims she is the sole beneficiary of the estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, founder of the Sona Group, and alleges that a systematic fraud was orchestrated to transfer her assets into the trust structure. She further alleges that Priya Sachdev Kapur — Sunjay Kapur's third wife — and others acted in collusion with her son to move family assets through what she describes as "a complex web of illegal transactions."
Rani Kapur has sought a declaration that the trust is null and void and asked the court to restrain the respondents from taking any further action under it.