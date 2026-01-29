Economic Survey Calls for Modest Urea Price Hike, Direct Transfers to Farmers

Industry Perspective on Agriculture

Commenting on the Economic Survey’s findings on Indian agriculture and the key challenges affecting productivity and farm incomes, RG Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus, Dhanuka Agritech Limited said, “The Economic Survey 2025–26 shows that Indian agriculture has made steady progress in recent years, with foodgrain production remaining at high levels and agriculture continuing to support nearly half of India’s workforce while contributing close to one-fifth of the economy. Better irrigation coverage, wider use of technology, and diversification into horticulture and allied activities have helped improve resilience at the farm level.”