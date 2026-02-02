16th Finance Commission Redraws Tax Devolution Map: Who Gains, Who Loses | Explained

Key Recommendations

1. Discontinuing Revenue Deficit Grants

In line with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, which reduced revenue deficit grants to near zero by FY26, the 16th Finance Commission said it does not recommend revenue deficit grants during its award period. The Commission said state revenue deficits were driven by committed and discretionary expenditure, adding that states have scope to increase revenues and rationalise spending. The report cautioned that “the anticipation of revenue deficit grants by states weakens the incentive to undertake difficult but necessary fiscal reforms such as rationalising subsidies, improving tax administration, or curbing revenue expenditure.”