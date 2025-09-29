Indian MSMEs Keen on Going Green But Lack Finances, Says Report

When it comes to analysing regional intent, MSMEs in Tamil Nadu & the Union Territory of Puducherry have emerged as leaders with 37.5% expressing their intent to incorporate environmentally responsible practices. Following this are the MSMEs from the states of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana at 31.6% willing to invest in the green transition of their businesses. MSMEs in Karnataka followed in third place with 22.1% stating their Go Green intent; and with a combined 8.8% response rate, fewer MSMEs from the states of Gujarat & Maharashtra opted for a green transition in the near future.