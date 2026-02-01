  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Fm allocates 20000 crore over five years to scale up carbon capture technologies

Union Budget 2026: FM allocates ₹20,000 crore over five years to scale up carbon capture technologies

The move is expected to support emissions reduction in carbon-intensive industries such as steel, cement, power generation and chemicals, where direct electrification and renewable substitution remain technically difficult or commercially unviable

Himanshu Ojha
Himanshu Ojha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
info_icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore over the next five years for Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies, signalling a major push to decarbonise India’s hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

Presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman said the funding will be aimed at scaling up CCUS projects and improving technology readiness levels to enable wider deployment across end-use applications.

Budget Speech - Budget
FM announces Rare Earth Corridors across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

BY Outlook Business Desk

The move is expected to support emissions reduction in carbon-intensive industries such as steel, cement, power generation and chemicals, where direct electrification and renewable substitution remain technically difficult or commercially unviable.

CCUS involves capturing carbon dioxide from industrial processes or power plants and either storing it underground or utilising it for products such as chemicals, fuels and construction materials.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×