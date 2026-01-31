Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Circular Economy Sector Eyes Budget Push to Scale Recycling

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2026: Just one day ahead of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the Economic Survey prepared by her Chief Economic Advisor has emphasised the need for long-term reforms rather than "quick fixes to visible, short-term pressures." With the Economic Survey tabled on January 29, the focus now shifts to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s February 1 Budget speech as she outlines India’s roadmap to tackle challenges. Taxpayers are now watching closely for measures to curb challenges, whereas analysts are divided on expectations. Industry voices are urging North Block to prioritise targeted incentives for sunrise sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and renewable energy, while reports suggest higher allocations for Railways and power distribution companies.

31 Jan 2026, 02:49:52 pm IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Circular Economy Sector Sees Budget as Key to Scale Recycling Nitin Chitkara, CEO, MMCM, said that the industry views circularity as central to India’s sustainable growth. “As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, circularity must be treated as core economic infrastructure, not a side policy,” he added. The Budget 2026 is a crucial opportunity to accelerate a high-circularity ecosystem through GST rationalisation on recycled materials and incentives for formal, traceable recycling. Such measures will strengthen domestic supply chains and position India as an emerging environmental superpower.

31 Jan 2026, 02:25:56 pm IST Budget 2026 News LIVE: What Direct and Indirect Taxes Mean for You Ahead of Union Budget 2026, understanding how direct and indirect taxes work can help taxpayers and businesses anticipate financial impacts. Direct taxes, like income and corporate tax, are paid directly to the government by individuals and firms, while indirect taxes, such as GST and customs duties, are collected at the point of sale. Knowing the difference helps understand how policy changes affect wallets and the broader economy. Click Here to Read More

31 Jan 2026, 01:57:45 pm IST Budget 2026 News LIVE: Revenue vs Capital Budget Explained As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present Budget 2026–27 on February 1, it’s important to understand the difference between the Revenue Budget and Capital Budget. The Revenue Budget covers everyday government income and expenditure, such as taxes, salaries and subsidies, while the Capital Budget focuses on long-term investments in assets like infrastructure and equipment. Knowing these helps explain how the government balances short-term needs with future growth. Click Here to Read More

31 Jan 2026, 01:31:30 pm IST Budget 2026 News LIVE: How the Budget Could Influence Silver Demand According to reports, the Union Budget 2026 policies could directly influence silver prices and demand in India, especially changes to import duties and tax structures. India imports more than 80% of its silver, so a reduction in customs duty could lower domestic prices and boost purchases by jewellery buyers and investors. Conversely, higher tariffs might push domestic prices up and temper demand among cost-sensitive consumers, particularly in the gems and jewellery sector.

31 Jan 2026, 01:10:52 pm IST Budget 2026 News LIVE: Why the Railway Budget Was Merged with Union Budget In 2016, the Indian government decided to merge the separate Railway Budget with the Union Budget — a departure from a 92-year-old practice — based on recommendations from a NITI Aayog committee aimed at simplifying financial planning and aligning railway spending with national priorities. Since 2017, railway allocations are presented as part of the broader Union Budget, enabling smoother resource allocation and better coordination of infrastructure planning. Click Here to Read More

31 Jan 2026, 12:42:06 pm IST Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: How Union Budget 2026–27 Is Prepared The Union Budget preparation process begins months in advance, with the Ministry of Finance collecting revenue and expenditure estimates from ministries, states and autonomous bodies. Officials then refine projections, consult stakeholders and allocate resources before Cabinet approval. A traditional Halwa Ceremony marks the start of the final confidential phase ahead of presentation in Parliament, where the Finance Minister tables the Budget under Article 112 of the Constitution. Click Here to Read More

31 Jan 2026, 12:25:11 pm IST Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: How India’s Union Budget Is Prepared and Passed The Union Budget’s journey begins months before presentation, led by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with ministries, NITI Aayog and key stakeholders to align spending priorities with fiscal goals. Once finalised and approved by the Union Cabinet, the traditional Halwa Ceremony signals the start of the confidentiality “lock‑in.” On Budget Day, the Finance Minister presents proposals in Parliament, followed by debates and passage of the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill. Click Here to Read More

31 Jan 2026, 11:53:09 am IST Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Important Terms You Must Know As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026–27, understanding key budget terminology is essential. Terms like Capital Expenditure, Fiscal Deficit, Revenue and Capital Receipts, and the Consolidated Fund reveal how the government plans to raise and spend funds. While familiarity with direct and indirect taxes, cess and Budget Estimates helps decode the fiscal priorities and implications for businesses and citizens. Click Here to Read More

31 Jan 2026, 11:29:18 am IST Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Union Budget 2026 Live Coverage Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, February 1, marking the first Sunday presentation in over a decade. Preparations for the Budget began well in advance, which concluded with the Halwa ceremony on January 27, officially starting the Budget drafting process. The Budget Session began on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament. Click Here to Read More

31 Jan 2026, 11:01:59 am IST Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: HR-Tech Firms Seek Policy Push for AI Skilling, Workforce Innovation Anish Singh, Co-founder, All Things People (ATP), said that the industry is seeking a forward-looking Budget 2026 that recognises how AI and flexible talent models are reshaping the nature of work, with policy support for HR innovation, AI-led skilling and innovation labs to boost productivity and competitiveness. “Equally critical is the formal integration of gig and project-based workers through social security, compliance, and continuous learning support,” he asserted. He believes that these steps can help build resilient, future-ready workforces while widening employment opportunities across sectors.

31 Jan 2026, 10:39:40 am IST Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Tech Sector Seeks AI Incentives, Clear Rules Annie Banik, Co-Founder & CEO, SmartWinnr, said that the industry expects the Union Budget 2026 to accelerate AI-led job creation and productivity by backing adoption across sectors with targeted incentives for research, skills and responsible deployment. “A balanced approach that encourages innovation while safeguarding public trust can position India as a global leader in the next phase of digital transformation,” said Banik. Clear, forward-looking data privacy and ethical AI regulations will be key to sustaining investor confidence and global competitiveness.

31 Jan 2026, 10:17:00 am IST Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Renewables Sector Pushes Storage, Grid Upgrades Saurabh Kumar, Vice President, The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) India, said that the industry is looking to the Union Budget to close critical gaps in scaling renewable energy as India targets 500 GW by 2030, with a sharper focus on storage, grid efficiency and system flexibility. “Budget allocations need to focus on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in order to integrate storage with renewable energy to ensure a reliable power supply and grid stability,” Kumar stated. He added that support for digitisation, grid-balancing technologies and decentralised renewables will be key to building a resilient clean energy ecosystem.