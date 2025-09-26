Two-Third of Acquisitions by FMCG Firms in Last 5 Fiscals in D2C Space: Crisil Ratings

On the other hand, he said, "D2C companies have been able to mitigate challenges of scalability and profitability. Prior to acquisition, less than 15% of the D2C companies in our sample set had managed to cross ₹250 crore in revenue and only a third reported operating profits." The acquisitions have further strengthened the business profiles of traditional FMCG players by providing them entry into niche product categories, aiding diversification and premiumisation of the overall product basket, while also enabling them to enter segments with rapid innovation cycles and access to select customer cohorts with unique preferences.