Budget 2026: How a New Excise Duty Could Hit Oil Companies

What Govt is Expected to do in Budget

JM Financial highlighted that the government's FY26 revenue run-rate is lagging its budgeted estimate, as it is reflecting softer nominal growth and tax revenues growing more slowly than the economy in some segments. This has increased the challenge of meeting the government's 4.4% fiscal deficit target for FY26. JM Financial's economics team expects the Centre to further tighten its fiscal stance and lower the deficit target to 4% or 4.2% of GDP in FY27.



In this situation, fuel excise duty is seen as a dependable and easier way for the to raise revenue. Revenue from fuel taxes has historically remained stable even during economic slowdowns, and adjustments can be made without directly raising retail prices if global crude prices are falling.



The brokerage expects Brent crude prices to remain subdued around $65 per barrel until at least November 2026, aided by continued oversupply of 2-3 million barrels per day as Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ manages production levels. This long period of soft crude prices, analysts say, provides room for the government to increase excise duty without passing on the burden to consumers.



The brokerage believes an excise duty hike of ₹3–₹4 per litre on petrol and diesel is likely ahead of the 2026 Union Budget. If the Centre would actually make this move, then it could generate additional annual revenue of ₹500-700 billion, which is equivalent to about 0.15-0.2% of GDP. The brokerage notes that the government has already shown its willingness to use indirect taxes to boost revenue, as it recently increased excise duty on cigarettes, effective February 1, 2026.