Centre to decide today whether the Union Budget will be presented on Sunday, February 1, or shifted to the next working day.
Final call to be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, government says.
Officials signal the Centre may stick to February 1, maintaining the post-2017 budget convention.
The date for the presentation of the Union Budget for FY27 is yet to be deicded, amid uncertainty over whether the exercise will take place on Sunday, February 1, or be shifted to the following working day. Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget.
Traditionally, the Union Budget has been presented on February 1 every year since 2017. However, this year the date falls on a Sunday, raising questions over whether the Centre will proceed with the presentation as scheduled or postpone it to Monday, February 2. While a recent report by NDTV Profit said the Budget is slated for February 1, the date has not yet received formal approval from the government.
The uncertainty stems from the fact that the presentation would coincide with a weekend, prompting debate over parliamentary procedures and convention. According to an earlier report by PTI, citing sources, Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on Sunday. “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British,” sources told PTI, suggesting there is no procedural bar to presenting the Budget on a weekend.
However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the final decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA). “These decisions are taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs at an appropriate time,” Rijiju said, without confirming a date.
Budget Session Likely from Late January
Meanwhile, the Budget Session of Parliament is expected to begin in the last week of January. According to a report by The Economic Times, the session is likely to commence on January 28. The Economic Survey, which outlines the state of the economy ahead of the Budget, is expected to be tabled in Parliament on January 29.
Following the presentation of the Economic Survey, Parliament is likely to be adjourned for holidays on January 30 and 31. The final schedule for the Budget Session, including the exact date of the Budget presentation, will be placed before the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which is chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, later this week.
A senior government official cited by The Economic Times said the Centre is likely to stick to the February 1 date, signalling continuity and predictability in the government’s fiscal calendar.