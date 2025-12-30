  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Union budget 2026 pm modi to meet economists sector experts today

Union Budget 2026: PM Modi to Meet Economists, Sector Experts Today

The meeting is scheduled at 11 AM, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will also join the meeting alongwith Niti Aayog members

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Union Budget 2026: PM Modi to Meet Economists, Sector Experts Today
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi to meet leading economists and sectoral experts as part of pre-Budget 2026 consultations.

  • Discussions expected on growth priorities, reforms, and macroeconomic challenges.

  • Meeting comes amid global geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet leading economists and sectoral experts on Monday to seek their perspectives on the upcoming Union Budget 2026 and key economic priorities, media reports said, citing sources.

The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, is part of the Centre’s ongoing pre-Budget consultations ahead of major economic policy decisions. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on February 1.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The Budget is likely to be framed against a challenging global and domestic backdrop, including elevated and evolving geopolitical tensions, the imposition of a sweeping 50% tariff by the United States on Indian goods, and the absence of a bilateral US–India trade agreement, according to reports. Economists expect these factors to weigh on trade, investment flows, and overall growth prospects.

null - null
Budget 2026 Expectations: Capex to Pick Up on Improved Consumption and Capacity Utilisation

BY Gowri Lakshmi

Alongside economists and sector-specific experts, senior officials from the government’s policy think tank NITI Aayog — including Chairman Suman Bery, Chief Executive Officer BVR Subrahmanyam, and other members of the Aayog — are also expected to participate in the meeting.

The discussion is expected to serve as a platform for experts to share their assessment of the current macroeconomic environment and highlight sectors that require policy support to sustain GDP growth, enhance competitiveness, and improve employment generation, reports said.

Sitharaman has already held multiple rounds of pre-Budget consultations with economists and industry representatives across a wide range of sectors. These include Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and farmer associations, capital markets, startups, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology, tourism and hospitality, as well as trade unions and labour organisations.

The Centre had also invited suggestions from the general public earlier this month as part of its consultative approach to Budget-making.

According to media reports, Tuesday’s meeting involving Prime Minister Modi, the finance minister, and economists is expected to focus on areas where further reforms may be required to support economic growth, strengthen macroeconomic stability, and address emerging domestic and global challenges in the year ahead.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×