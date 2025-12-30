Union Budget 2026: PM Modi to Meet Economists, Sector Experts Today

PM Modi to meet leading economists and sectoral experts as part of pre-Budget 2026 consultations.
Discussions expected on growth priorities, reforms, and macroeconomic challenges.
Meeting comes amid global geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet leading economists and sectoral experts on Monday to seek their perspectives on the upcoming Union Budget 2026 and key economic priorities, media reports said, citing sources.
The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, is part of the Centre’s ongoing pre-Budget consultations ahead of major economic policy decisions. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on February 1.
The Budget is likely to be framed against a challenging global and domestic backdrop, including elevated and evolving geopolitical tensions, the imposition of a sweeping 50% tariff by the United States on Indian goods, and the absence of a bilateral US–India trade agreement, according to reports. Economists expect these factors to weigh on trade, investment flows, and overall growth prospects.
Alongside economists and sector-specific experts, senior officials from the government’s policy think tank NITI Aayog — including Chairman Suman Bery, Chief Executive Officer BVR Subrahmanyam, and other members of the Aayog — are also expected to participate in the meeting.
The discussion is expected to serve as a platform for experts to share their assessment of the current macroeconomic environment and highlight sectors that require policy support to sustain GDP growth, enhance competitiveness, and improve employment generation, reports said.
Sitharaman has already held multiple rounds of pre-Budget consultations with economists and industry representatives across a wide range of sectors. These include Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and farmer associations, capital markets, startups, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology, tourism and hospitality, as well as trade unions and labour organisations.
The Centre had also invited suggestions from the general public earlier this month as part of its consultative approach to Budget-making.
According to media reports, Tuesday’s meeting involving Prime Minister Modi, the finance minister, and economists is expected to focus on areas where further reforms may be required to support economic growth, strengthen macroeconomic stability, and address emerging domestic and global challenges in the year ahead.