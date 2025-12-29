Budget 2026 Expectations: Industry Seeks Focus on Public Capex, Fiscal–Monetary Alignment

The industry has recommended reintroducing a concessional corporate tax regime similar to Section 115BAB of the Income-Tax Act for new manufacturing and services firms. The benefits of a concessional corporate tax regime should also extend to existing firms for fresh investments and capacity expansion, the memorandum said. Policy measures on the tax front are expected to support domestic value addition and boost export competitiveness, the memorandum highlighted. The body has also sought targeted amendments to the Income-Tax law to broaden tax neutrality for business reorganisations, including fast-track demergers.