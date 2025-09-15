India’s Healthcare AI Start-ups Grapple with a Broken Data Ecosystem

Others prefer to start from scratch. Artelus, a start-up led by Girish Somvanshi and developing AI systems for early detection of retinal disease, began collecting data through free rural eye camps, in partnership with NGOs and hospitals. Early on, he realised that simply approaching hospitals or institutions for datasets would not work. The scepticism was too high, and the stakes higher still. So his team embedded itself in rural health camps. “We knew data is sensitive. That’s why we partnered with NGOs and hospitals, signed agreements, and made patient consent central to our process,” Girish recalls. “We were not just collecting information; we were providing free healthcare services alongside it. That’s how goodwill started building.”