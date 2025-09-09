Indian Cos Bet on AI Infra: OpenAI and Reliance in Talks for Stargate Entry

OpenAI is reportedly in talks with Reliance Industries to build the world’s largest data centre.
The talks reportedly cover data center capacities, locations, and power availability.
Sam Altman-led OpenAI is in talks with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to build the world’s largest data centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The Altman-led company is also holding parallel discussions with Indian data centre companies, including Sify Technologies, Yotta Data Services, E2E Networks and CtrlS Datacenters, the Economic Times reported. The discussions have reportedly been on a range of topics, including installed capacities of the data centre companies, their location spread, and power availability.
These developments have come around a time when Reliance Industries is ramping up efforts to power India’s AI infrastructure and data centres. The power-to-telecom conglomerate has partnered with Nvidia to build AI supercomputers and large language models (LLMs) suitable to regional Indian languages. The partnership was announced in September of last year.
“We can use intelligence to actually bring prosperity to all the people and bring equality to the world. Apart from the US and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure,” RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had earlier said.
Apart from the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, Tata Group also announced a similar partnership with the Jensen Huang-led firm.
These developments are crucial as it comes around a time when the Narendra Modi-led government has been reportedly trying to bring OpenAI’s Stargate project to India.
“India is becoming a key market for OpenAI and also has the potential to become a large revenue generator so the company should invest a large percentage of the $500 billion Stargate project in India,” ET reported, citing an official source. “It should start storing and processing the data of residents within the country as well since others like Microsoft and Google already have large data centres in the country and Meta and AWS are expanding,” the source added.
Sam Altman-led company announced the Stargate Project to build new AI infrastructure and has planned to invest $500 billion over the next four years towards it. Under the project, OpenAI aims to create hyperscale data centres equipped with advanced chips and energy systems to support model training and inference at an unprecedented scale.