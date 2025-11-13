AI Coding Start-up Anysphere Raises $2.3 Billion, Soaring to $29.3 Billion Valuation

Anysphere raises $2.3B, valuing Cursor-maker at $29.3B
Valuation jumped from ~$9.9Bn in June; round co-led by Accel, Coatue
Funds to deepen Google/Nvidia partnerships and cut third-party compute reliance
Anysphere Inc, the start-up behind the AI coding tool Cursor, has raised $2.3 billion in a funding round that values the company at about $29.3 billion, marking one of the fastest valuation run-ups for a software start-up this year.
The financing was co-led by Accel and new investor Coatue, with participation from existing backers including Thrive Capital and DST Global. The company said it invited strategic partners, including Google and Nvidia, to participate to “deepen the partnership,” according to people familiar with the deal.
Valuation Leap
The fresh price tag is striking given that Anysphere was valued at roughly $9.9 billion after a June funding round, illustrating an extraordinary jump in a matter of months as investors pour money into fast-growing AI applications.
The fundraising comes amid intense investor demand for companies that turn generative AI into everyday developer tools.
Cursor, which launched in 2023, embeds AI into developers’ workflows to autocomplete, edit and review code and has attracted users across major tech firms and non-tech organizations alike. The start-up offers the ability to switch between underlying AI models and has also developed its own model, moves aimed at reducing reliance on third-party compute and licensing costs, a key commercial challenge for AI tooling firms.
Founders, Growth & Strategy
Founded in 2022 by four MIT graduates, Anysphere has rapidly scaled revenue and adoption without large marketing spends, earning a devoted user base among engineers and praise from prominent industry figures. The company has reportedly rebuffed acquisition approaches as it doubles down on building its own stack and widening enterprise partnerships.
Cursor competes in a crowded field of AI coding assistants that includes offerings from major model providers and several specialist start-ups. The sector’s rapid financing and consolidation reflect broader investor appetite for application-level AI companies that claim near-term paths to monetisation.