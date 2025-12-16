Google Steps up India Commitment With $13 Mn for AI Innovation And Healthcare

As an initial step, Google’s technology partner Ajna Lens will work with experts from AIIMS to develop AI models aimed at improving healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes across India. The collaboration will begin with two India-specific models focused on dermatology and OPD triage, both critical pressure points in the country’s healthcare system. According to Google executives, the outcomes of these models will be contributed to India’s digital public infrastructure and made available to the broader ecosystem in an open manner.