In all, IITMIC-incubated startups have attracted ₹17,310 crore in external venture funding, generated over 11,000 direct jobs, and produced more than 700 patents. In comparison, IIT Delhi through its incubation/innovation arm Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) has, as of 2025, incubated over 280 startups and facilitated more than ₹450 crore in cumulative funding. While IITMIC’s ecosystem reflects large-scale deep-tech growth, scale and long-term value creation as shown by its large funding haul, thousands of jobs, and hundreds of patents, IIT Delhi’s ecosystem appears more modest in scale, with lower funding numbers and a smaller startup base. That said, IIT Delhi is also broadening its scope, launching newer initiatives in 2025 such as a semiconductor-startup incubation programme under “Pitch Perfect 2.0”, indicating potential for future growth.