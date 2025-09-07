"Uneven tax policies that favour beedis over other tobacco products dangerously encourage their use, undermining decades of public health efforts. Bold, uniform and high taxes on all tobacco products are essential to curb consumption and protect our most vulnerable from these preventable health crises." Elaborating on beedi-related health hazards, Dr Pragya Shukla, Head of Clinical Oncology at Delhi State Cancer Institute, said, "Beedis, widely used across India's rural and low-income communities, deliver dangerously high levels of tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide, making them a significant driver of serious health issues such as oral and lung cancers, bladder cancers, cervical cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions." "Higher and uniform taxation on all tobacco products, including beedis, is a proven public health strategy that reduces affordability, discourages uptake and lowers overall consumption. This approach helps protect vulnerable populations from devastating health consequences and reduces the immense economic burden on our healthcare system," she said.