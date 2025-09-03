A

I am using it. I have a team which is of course the human team, and we have complemented it with the agents, and it works very, very beautifully.

Agents are helping my team and these agents are created by my own team. They do not have IT backgrounds, they come from diverse areas like finance, sales, sales ops, etc. They realised they were spending a lot of time on manual work that wasn’t adding value, while what was really needed were the insights. So they created agents that generate those insights. Now they don’t have to do the manual work; they get the insights directly and can act on them.

It’s a beautiful concept. If you look at it, the org charts will soon show not just teams, but also the agents alongside them. Every team member, at any career stage, whether early in career, fresh hires, aspirers, or mid-level professionals, will have these agents. People will become managers or “agent bosses,” because they’ll need to know how to onboard them, fine-tune them, and make them relevant for their own work.

For example, if I’m entering the workforce early in my career, I would normally start out alone and slowly work my way up to managing teams. But here, I already have agents I need to manage and onboard from the very beginning. That creates a powerful learning experience for everyone.