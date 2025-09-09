Oracle Lays Off 100 Staff in India amid AI-led Global Job Cuts

Oracle laid off over 100 employees in India as part of a global downsizing drive last week.
The move is aimed at streamlining its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and reducing costs, reports say.
Oracle’s India unit reported ₹20,459 crore in revenue for FY25, marking a 20% year-on-year increase.
American cloud computing giant Oracle has reportedly begun laying off employees in India as part of a global downsizing drive that has affected its workforce in the US, the Philippines and Canada. The cuts are aimed at streamlining the company’s focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and reducing costs.
According to the Economic Times (ET), more than 100 employees in Oracle’s India unit, including staff in its lucrative cloud division, were let go this week. The US firm’s India business reported ₹20,459 crore in revenue in the financial year ended March 2025, a 20% year-on-year jump.
As per MoneyControl, several members of the OFSS team were let go last week and offered a severance package that included two months’ full salary, one month’s basic pay for every year of service, along with applicable gratuity and leave encashment. The cuts impacted staff across all levels, from M4 (Manager Level 4) to IC1 (Individual Contributor Level 1, including freshers). The report noted that Sonny Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Financial Services Global Business Unit, called an emergency meeting with employees on September 4 to address the situation.
Oracle is estimated to have around 30,000 employees in India. A company spokesperson declined to comment on the reported layoffs.
The ET report comes days after the company fired over 500 workers across several US cities.
Last week, according to WARN notices filed with the State of California, Oracle laid off 187 workers in Redwood City, 36 in Pleasanton and 31 in Santa Clara. In August, Oracle informed Washington State via a filing that it would be laying off 101 workers in Seattle. The company also filed notices in August for 188 job cuts in Redwood City and Pleasanton.
Meanwhile, industry news portal DataCenterDynamics reported in August that large-scale layoffs affected staff in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) teams, Oracle Health, architects and other divisions. This round of cuts reportedly began with employees being invited to a “Business Update” meeting.
Layoffs have also hit the Philippines, where, according to DCD, a significant number of Oracle staff — mostly from Oracle Advanced Customer Services (ACS) and some from Oracle NetSuite — were let go.
According to its website, Oracle employs more than 160,000 people worldwide. In June, the company reported $57.4 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2025, up 8% year on year.
The newspaper report also noted that some employees in India were let go after working for more than 15 to 20 years. They were told the exits were “not performance-related but due to a technological shift, with AI coming in and the company looking to cut costs.”