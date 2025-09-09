Oracle Lays Off 100 Staff in India amid AI-led Global Job Cuts

As per MoneyControl, several members of the OFSS team were let go last week and offered a severance package that included two months’ full salary, one month’s basic pay for every year of service, along with applicable gratuity and leave encashment. The cuts impacted staff across all levels, from M4 (Manager Level 4) to IC1 (Individual Contributor Level 1, including freshers). The report noted that Sonny Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Financial Services Global Business Unit, called an emergency meeting with employees on September 4 to address the situation.