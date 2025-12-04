Watch | India’s Doha Strategy: From Tariffs to Trade Win | InsideOut

After the US imposed a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods, New Delhi isn’t panicking, it’s pivoting. India is deepening ties with Qatar, one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, to diversify energy supplies, stabilise trade, and cut dollar dependence. From rupee–riyal trade settlements to a possible India–Qatar free trade deal, this strategic partnership could help India beat tariff pressure and strengthen energy security. In this video, we explain how India’s Doha strategy fits into its wider plan to reduce reliance on Russian oil, expand Gulf trade, and build a resilient economy in a changing global order.