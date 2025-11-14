Govt Notifies DPDP Rules, Experts Flag Need for Data Mapping & Consent Systems

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has released the long-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025, which will be implemented in phases spread over 12-18 months. The rules aim to give citizens control over their data, allow them to check for misuse, and protect their privacy in the online space.

The government stated that some parts of the rules will be implemented immediately, while provisions like registration and obligations of consent managers, notice from data fiduciaries to individuals for processing their data and some other major norms related to processing of personal data etc, will be implemented over a period of 12-18 months.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 40 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (22 of 2023), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules, ... These rules may be called the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025," the notification read.

The new rules are expected to help citizens avoid spam calls and unauthorised access to their personal data, video, and voice via any digital means. The rules set out a mechanism for establishing a Data Protection Board, which will levy penalties based on the nature of the breach as listed in the DPDP Act 2023.

Citizens can now take recourse if their phone numbers are leaked for unauthorised calls. The rules will help investigate and identify the entity that leaked the phone number of an individual without consent, and penal actions can be taken against those found guilty.

The rules came into force eight years after the Supreme Court, on August 24, 2017, held that the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right with restrictions specified and relatable to fundamental rights as embedded in the Constitution.