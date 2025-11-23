Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confirms AI5 Chip Design Nears Completion, AI6 Work Begins

Tesla’s announcement, made by Musk on X, signals an aggressive cadence for custom silicon development at a time when automakers and cloud providers alike are racing to secure AI compute. Musk said AI5 is “close to taping out,” AI6 design work has begun, and the company expects to drive chip production at volumes “higher ultimately than all other AI chips combined.” Samsung earlier this year secured a $16.5 billion pact to produce AI semiconductors for Tesla, and Musk confirmed TSMC’s Arizona fab will also build variants of the same designs.