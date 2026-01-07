Meesho’s Business CXO Megha Agarwal Resigns Post-IPO, Shares Slip 5%

Megha Agarwal, Meesho’s GM of Business resigned
Shares fell 5% following the news, marking first major post-listing exit
Company reported ₹5,577 cr revenue in H1 FY26, narrowing its net loss by 72%
Meesho said on Thursday that Megha Agarwal, general manager, business and a member of the company’s senior management team, has resigned with immediate effect. Agarwal, who reported directly to founder-CEO Vidit Aatrey, led category management and growth functions; her resignation was tendered effective Jan 7, 2026 and disclosed in an exchange filing.
Agarwal joined Meesho after 2019 and rose through roles in growth, strategy and business leadership, including chief of staff, VP/general manager, user growth, and CXO-growth, before taking on the CXO (business) portfolio in 2023. The company’s filing said additional details required under SEBI’s Regulation 30 will be disclosed in due course but did not name an interim replacement or give reasons for the exit.
Market Reaction
Meesho shares closed about 5% lower at ₹173.20 on the day the resignation was announced, reflecting investor sensitivity to senior-management churn at newly listed tech firms. Senior leadership stability is especially important for consumer marketplaces where category strategy, assortment and seller engagement directly drive near-term revenue performance.
Meesho completed a ₹5,421-crore IPO in December and is navigating public-company governance and investor expectations. Financially, the company has shown revenue momentum while narrowing losses: operating revenue in H1 FY26 was ₹5,577 crore (up from ₹4,311 crore a year earlier), and net loss narrowed to about ₹700 crore from ₹2,512 crore. For FY25, Meesho reported operating revenue of ₹9,390 crore and a net loss of ₹3,942 crore (the latter affected by a one-off tax charge related to re-domiciliation).
The Departure
Agarwal supervised functions central to Meesho’s revenue engine, including category oversight, assortment and merchant engagement, at a time when the company is scaling revenues and aiming to improve margins. Investors and merchants will look for a clear succession plan to ensure continuity in assortment prioritisation, promotional campaigns and seller support.
Meesho is expected to follow up with a disclosure under Regulation 30 outlining any designated replacement or interim responsibilities, while investors will watch near-term trading reaction, any operational impact on category campaigns or seller programmes, and whether the company opts for an internal promotion or an external hire for the CXO-business role.