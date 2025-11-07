Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s Record $1 Tn Pay Package

“With this pay package now approved, keeping Tesla’s biggest asset, Musk, as its leader for the foreseeable future, we continue to believe that AI valuation is being unlocked,” analysts at Wedbush Securities said on Thursday. “We believe the march towards an AI-driven valuation for Tesla over the next six to nine months has now begun, with FSD and autonomous adoption across Tesla’s installed base and the acceleration of Cybercab and Optimus in the US.”