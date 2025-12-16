Elon Musk Moves Closer to Trillionaire Mark, Net Worth Exceeds $600Bn After SpaceX Insider Sale

Private tender offers often establish new reference prices for closely held companies and can significantly revalue founders’ paper wealth well before any public-market debut. However, such valuations are conditional, shaped by participation in the private sale, the price set for that specific tranche, and investor demand. They do not guarantee that a future public listing would achieve the same valuation. Analysts note that an $800 billion private valuation raises expectations for any eventual IPO while also attracting scrutiny over how sustainable that price would be once the shares are widely traded.