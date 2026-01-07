CCI Approves Prosus’ Stake Increase in Rapido Following Swiggy and TVS Exits

Secondary Buys Or Fresh Capital?

Prosus’s purchases so far appear to comprise a mix of secondary stake acquisitions and potential pre-positioning for fresh capital infusions. Multiple media reports in recent months have suggested that Prosus has also been in discussions to invest new equity into Rapido, with some outlets citing talks around an additional $200 million at a valuation of roughly $2.5–2.7 billion. However, the exact structure, whether a primary equity infusion, a secondary purchase, or a combination of both, and the timing have remained fluid in public disclosures.