Meta Acquires AI-Wearables Start-Up Limitless as it Doubles Down on ‘Personal Superintelligence’

Deal folds Limitless team and tech into Reality Labs, pendant sales halted but existing users get a year of support and a free unlimited plan

Outlook Business Desk
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  • Meta acquired Limitless (formerly Rewind), an AI wearables start-up known for its conversation-recording pendant

  • The acquisition is a strategic bolt-on to Meta's push into AI-enabled hardware and "personal superintelligence"

  • Limitless will stop selling the pendant but will support existing users for one year with a free Unlimited plan

Meta on Friday acquired Limitless (formerly Rewind), the Denver-based AI wearables startup best known for a necklace-style pendant that records, transcribes and summarises conversations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Meta framed the deal as a strategic bolt-on to its push into AI-enabled consumer hardware and “personal superintelligence,” folding Limitless’s engineers and technology into its Reality Labs wearables organisation. The acquisition follows other recent Meta moves to beef up hardware design, including the hire of former Apple design executive Alan Dye.

What Customers Should Expect?

Limitless said it will stop selling the pendant to new customers but will continue to support existing pendant users for at least one year; current subscribers will be moved to an “Unlimited” plan at no charge, while some non-pendant services (including the original Rewind desktop recording features) will be wound down. The company also promises tools to export or delete user data.

The purchase puts Meta deeper into a growing, and privacy-sensitive, category of always-listening or ambient AI devices that includes efforts from Big Tech and startups alike.

Observers say the deal gives Meta both a compact form factor and conversational-AI tooling that could complement its Ray-Ban/Aix partnerships and broader glasses strategy. Limitless had raised more than $33m from investors including a16z and Sam Altman, making the startup a well-backed target for consolidation.

Meta declined to disclose the price; coverage suggests the sum was not public at announcement time. Key questions going forward include how Meta will integrate Limitless’s recording/transcription features with its privacy and data-use policies, and whether the pendant-style form factor will be incorporated into future Meta wearables or remain a niche experiment. Analysts will also watch whether Meta preserves Limitless’s existing user protections and export tools as services are migrated.

Published At:
