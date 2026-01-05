India Warns X of ‘Safe Harbour’ Loss after Grok-Generated Obscene Images Spread Online

Grok’s Image Generation Feature

The notice follows a surge of complaints that Grok’s image-generation features, particularly its so-called “Spicy Mode,” have been misused to create non-consensual, sexualised deepfakes of public figures and private individuals. Regulators have said that because Grok-generated content can surface directly in user profiles and timelines, abusive images have at times spread widely before moderation systems can intervene. MeitY has reportedly sought the removal of flagged content, suspension of accounts involved in mass dissemination, and the submission of verifiable moderation and enforcement logs.