Market Opportunity

Stellaris Principal Vardhan Dharnidharka, who led the round, said the BFSI voice-AI market in India alone represents a significant opportunity. “Voice AI for the financial sector in India is a $3 billion market, with less than $50 million penetrated so far, underscoring how early we are in this transition,” he said, adding that top-down AI mandates at banks and fintechs are accelerating adoption. Investors cited measurable conversion gains, cost savings from reduced reliance on human call centres, and strong compliance controls as key drivers behind the investment.