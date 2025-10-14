From Stuffcool to UltraProlink: All About India's Fast Chargers

This wall charger, built on the GaN Fast III chipset, comes with six charging ports - four USB-C and two USB-A - and can output 100W of fast charging speeds. It’s your one-stop hub for charging all your devices. The catch is that only the C1 port is rated for 100W. The other three USB-C ports are 20W, while the USB-A ones are 18W. The good thing is that even when all six ports are in use, C1 can still deliver 65W of power. That’s more than enough to charge your laptop alongside all the other devices.