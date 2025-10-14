From Stuffcool to UltraProlink: All About India's Fast Chargers

Rumours about the Pixel 10 Series supporting Qi 2 & Qi 2.2 wireless charging proved true after its launch.
This prompted a new round-up of smartphone charging accessories, focusing on the latest fast chargers available in India.
We covers a wide list of homegrown brands making fast wireless chargers.
A couple of months ago, the rumours were heavily tilted in favour of the new Pixel 10 Series coming with Qi 2 & Qi 2.2 wireless charging capabilities. These MagSafe-like accessories clip onto your smartphone (via magnets) and wirelessly charge your smartphone on the go. Since then, the Pixel 10 Series has launched, and the rumours were indeed true.
When those rumours had surfaced, I decided that it was high time I did another one of the ‘smartphone charging accessories’ roundup stories. It had been a year or so since I tried out all these new-age fast chargers. To that extent, I started doing some research. For this round-up, I’ll be splitting it into two parts. The first, which is this very article you’re reading, will focus on homegrown brands. The second one will focus on international brands that also sell their products in our country.
Let’s get on with it.
1. Stuffcool
Stuffcool is now a household name in India. On many of my ‘technology’ groups on Telegram and WhatsApp, the first suggestion I always hear, when someone asks about a fast-charger for their smartphone that they just bought, is Stuffcool! It’s a homegrown brand, and its products are pretty inexpensive compared to the competition.
For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been testing the Click Trio 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank. It’s a 10000mAh powerbank that can charge three devices - iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro - all at once. It’ll charge your iPhone at 7.5W and Samsung, Pixel, and other devices (that have wireless charging capabilities) at 15W. It’s very easy and intuitive to use. It’s got a built-in Type-C capable as well. The Type-C cable is rated at 20W PD.
What’s even better is that it’s got an aluminium stand. The sleek design (it weighs just 210g) and minimalist style are what I liked the most. Despite a plastic chassis, the build quality is solid. The Click Trio is extremely portable. As with all Stuffcol products, this one is made in India and comes with a BIS certification.
Alongside the built-in Type-C cable, there is also a USB-C port. The only downside that I found during my testing period was that it was hard to get the correct placement of the Apple Watch. Also, the Apple Watch only charges at 3W, which is pretty slow. It’s good for a quick top-up and nothing more. But with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the iPhone 16 Pro, the Click Trio worked flawlessly.
Just take one look at Stuffcool’s website and you’ll see that they are on a roll. They roll out products pretty quickly, each with its own advantages. They’ve got plenty of wall chargers, power banks, cables, and more.
I had a Stuffcool wall charger that I used religiously for six months before it conked out. Stuffcool was prompt to replace it. To my surprise, they had sent me a newer product. Since that day, I’ve not been disappointed with the ‘Neo 67W Dual Type C Port GaN Charger’. It’s lightweight, compact, and gets the job done. It’s got two Type-C ports and a Type-A port.
I personally wouldn’t recommend their cables much, but their power banks (all of which are airline safe) are some of the best in the business. In fact, they have been focusing on magnetic power banks for quite some time now. I’ve been eyeing the ‘Nemo 10000mAh compact magnetic wireless powerbank with 20W built-in Type-C cable’ to gift a couple of friends. The ‘Odin 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Powerbank with Built-In Type-C Cable’ is also a good option because it offers Qi2 compatibility (read: faster wireless charging speeds) for those with a Pixel 10 Series smartphone.
2. UltraProlink
I’ll be honest here. I hadn’t heard of UltraProlink before this decade began. It wasn't until this year that I truly got to know about the brand and its various products. Ultraprolink, an Indian homegrown tech company, has heavily leaned into gallium nitride, or GaN, as a technology for its products, which offer faster charging speeds without compromising quality..
The reason for writing this is the unique form factors and the utility that the Indian tech company UltraProLink has been able to design. Again, as with Stuffcool, UltraProlink also has a wide array of products. They’ve got power banks galore (both wired and wireless), wall chargers, wireless and much more. The ‘Boost Unity 100 6 USB Port 100W Desktop GaN Charging Station’ is the one I’ve been using for this very article.
This wall charger, built on the GaN Fast III chipset, comes with six charging ports - four USB-C and two USB-A - and can output 100W of fast charging speeds. It’s your one-stop hub for charging all your devices. The catch is that only the C1 port is rated for 100W. The other three USB-C ports are 20W, while the USB-A ones are 18W. The good thing is that even when all six ports are in use, C1 can still deliver 65W of power. That’s more than enough to charge your laptop alongside all the other devices.
One last thing I’d like to add about this product is that it comes with four layers of protection. It protects not only against overheating but also against overcharging, short circuits and surges. The Boost Unity works with all types of devices. Whether you’re on team Android or Apple, and need a one-stop hub for charging all your devices on your desk, then get the Boost Unity. At Rs 4,199, it’s worth every penny.
UltraProlink has also rolled out the iLink Trio, which caught my eye. It’s got the standard USB-C connector on one end. The surprise here is that, at the other end, are a trio of connectors. There is a USB-C port (which caaaaan handle USB PD up to 60W), a lightning cable (even though they are being phased out) and an Apple Watch charger.
3. DailyObjects
DailyObjects is an Indian homegrown brand that is more than a decade old. Founded in 2012, the company has more products than just smartphone accessories. Form bags to wallets and from monitor stands to flasks, they’ve got everything. Based out of Gurgaon, the company comes out with new products all the time. I went to their website, and it truly is a do-it-all company.
Under the ‘charging solutions’ section, you can find power banks, wireless chargers, charging cables, chargers & adapters and car chargers. In fact, you can even visit them offline as they’ve recently expanded their retail footprint.
A brief scan of their website and three products caught my eye. The first was the ‘SURGE Foldaway 3-In-1 Qi2-Certified Magsafe-Compatible Wireless Charger’. It’s a Qi 2 certified wireless charger with fast charge capabilities and a foldable design so that you can take it with you on your travels. Alongside your smartphone it can also charge your Apple Watch and your AirPods Pro.
Then there is the ‘POP Power Pack—67W’ charger. It’s powered by the GaN5 technology. It’s small, efficient, and optimised for high heat dissipation. It’s got ‘India’s 1st foldable pin adapter’, and with a sleek and minimalist design, can be your next domestic travel adapter.
Last, but not least, is the ‘Titanium Loop Qi2 Power Bank 10,000 mAh + Kevlar Core 100W USB-C Cable - Combo’. This is a Qi 2 powerbank with a 10,000mAh capacity and a 100W USB-C cable. It’s also got a LED battery monitor and retractable stand for hands-free charging.
4. Ambrane
Ambrane started out from a small shop in Delhi. Its powerbanks are some of the most used ones in the industry. Yes, I’ve personally seen several every time I go out in the evening for dinner and drinks. Ambrane has, for the most part, focused on its India expansion in the offline market, but now it plans to go global.
Besides charging accessories, Ambrane has got audio devices, appliances, keyboard and mouses, and much more.
But, if anything, it’s the Stylo N10 (10,000mAh) & N20 (20,0000mAh) that caught my eye. They’ve got a detachable Type-C to Type-C cable, 22.5W of output, and a sleek and minimalist design with a solid build. Furthermore, they’re both flight safe, and come with over voltage protection. To boot, these two products are some of the cheapest power banks you can buy.
While there are many more players like pTron flooding the market, they don’t have such an extensive range of chargers as the above four brands I’ve mentioned above. I’ll be back with two, or maybe even three more parts to this series. The next two articles in this series will be focusing on the international brands and thor various products, including some insane transparent ones. Stay tuned.