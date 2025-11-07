Vivo X200 FE Long-Term Review: A Pocket Rocket With Outstanding Cameras

The Cameras Are The Star Of The Show

Let’s take a step back and forget all of that for a moment because the star of the show is none other than that camera island on the back. One reviewer called it a “pocket paparazzi,” and that should tell you more than you need. With the X200 FE, you’re getting a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom) and an 8MP wide-angle lens. What I like most about Vivo smartphones (the flagship X series and the mid-range V series) over the years is the fact that it is effortless to take great-looking photos. These are quintessential pint-and-shoot smartphones. Just pull out your smartphone (in this case, the X200 FE), open the camera and start snapping away. 9 out of 10 of the photos will be vivid, bright, crisp, and instantly likeable.